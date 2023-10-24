G.O.A.T. of the Week: Barrett Mancini

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Borger Bulldogs just picked up their third district win since 2016, overcoming a 28-10 halftime deficit for a miraculous comeback over Levelland.

It’s another big step in what’s been a turnaround season for the program. Bulldogs senior offensive lineman Barrett Mancini has been a huge part of leading Borger into a new era.

“I remember last spring, the last six weeks... I just remember us talking about we wanted to go to playoffs and we wanted to win some gold balls.” Mancini said. “Since the summer really, we’ve talked about all of our high expectations.”

Mancini has been right alongside Coach Hamrick in establishing a new culture in Borger. The district matchup against Levelland wasn’t the first intense game the Bulldogs have found themselves in this year. During non-district action, Mancini’s leadership was paramount in another thrilling win.

“The Dalhart game, 4th & 1, 20 some odd seconds left. Barrett was the first one to say, ‘Coach, we wanna go for it’ instead of kicking the field goal and tying it.” Coach Hamrick said. “So, he believes in what we’re trying to do here and believes that we can get it done.”

It’s no wonder that Coach Hamrick has such faith in his senior leader, being that Mancini was raised by a family of coaches. His father is an assistant under Coach Hamrick with the Bulldogs and his grandfather spent many years as a head coach in Lubbock and Wichita Falls.

“He’s been around it. He understands what it’s like.” Hamrick said. “The coaching tree runs through his family, I don’t know if that’s what he wants to do or not, but I’m sure it would run through his blood pretty easily.”

As far as whether Barrett will give coaching a try, that’s still yet to be decided.

“I don’t know. I’m thinking about it, but I’m sort of thinking being an athletic trainer would be cool too. Just being around the sport is what I’m looking forward to.”

Mancini and the Bulldogs have another big matchup this Friday against the Perryton Rangers, but Borger’s win over Levelland already signifies a huge milestone for the team.

With the win, Borger has for all intents and purposes locked themselves into a playoff spot as long as the Levelland Lobos lose their final game to 7-1 Seminole. It would just be the season time the team hasn’t finished last in the district in the last eight seasons.

It’s a credit to all the Borger athletes who helped change the culture, with Mancini at the forefront of that effort.

