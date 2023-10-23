PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting across the Permian Basin begins Monday, Oct. 23. Below is a guide on when and where early voting will take place in each of these counties.

Ector County Early Voting Locations:

Early Voting Locations Ector County 2023 (Ector County)

Ector County Early Voting Schedule:

Ector County Early Voting Schedule (Ector County)

MIDLAND COUNTY EARLY VOTING INFORMATION:

Midland County Early Voting Locations (Midland County)

Andrews County:

Week 1:

October 23 - October 27th (8AM-5PM)

Week 2:

October 30th - November 1st (8AM - 5PM)

November 2nd - 3rd (7AM -7PM)

At the James Roberts Center, 855 E Broadway.

Howard County

Courthouse 300 S Main - First Floor

October 23 to November 3- 8:00am to 5:00pm

Extended hour days: November 2 and November 3 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Winkler County:

County Clerk’s Office

100 East Winkler St.

Kermit, TX 79745

