Early voting information
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Early voting across the Permian Basin begins Monday, Oct. 23. Below is a guide on when and where early voting will take place in each of these counties.
Ector County Early Voting Locations:
Ector County Early Voting Schedule:
MIDLAND COUNTY EARLY VOTING INFORMATION:
Andrews County:
Week 1:
October 23 - October 27th (8AM-5PM)
Week 2:
October 30th - November 1st (8AM - 5PM)
November 2nd - 3rd (7AM -7PM)
At the James Roberts Center, 855 E Broadway.
Howard County
Courthouse 300 S Main - First Floor
October 23 to November 3- 8:00am to 5:00pm
Extended hour days: November 2 and November 3 7:00 am to 7:00 pm
Winkler County:
County Clerk’s Office
100 East Winkler St.
Kermit, TX 79745
