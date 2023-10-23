ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, October 23rd, 2023: Hopefully everyone enjoyed the calm conditions Sunday because the next few days are going to get a bit interesting.

Temperatures Monday will be mild across the region thanks to rainfall and cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 73°. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast across the region. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nora will filter into West Texas through the day Monday with increasing coverage and rainfall intensity as the day progresses.

At the moment, there seems to be two different rounds of rainfall to move through over the next few days. The first round will start Monday and continue into early Tuesday. There will then be a bit of a lull in precipitation before the second round pushes through starting late Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday. Rainfall over the next three days looks to be substantial for areas east of the Pecos River. All of West Texas is looking to see rain over the next few days, however, the higher totals/intensity looks to impact the east-central Permian Basin. There are still a few uncertainties, such as the location of the heaviest rainfall for both waves. At the moment, however, 2+ inches of rainfall are looking to fall across Midland/Odessa and other parts of the east-central Permian Basin.

Heavy rainfall combined with the dry conditions we’ve seen throughout the year leads to the potential for flooding the next few days. Remember to turn around, don’t drown!

After Wednesday, conditions are looking to dry out for the most part minus minor rain chances across the eastern Permian Basin. Temperatures through the week will be a bit closer to seasonal with a front looking to push through the region next Monday dropping temperatures into the 60s...it could be a frightfully chilly Halloween!

