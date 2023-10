SAN ANGELO, Texas (KOSA) - The #25 UTPB Falcons took down the #18 Angelo State Rams 28-23!

The Falcons improve to 7-1 on the season and 5-0 in the Lone Star Conference. UTPB will be home on October 28th when they host Western Oregon with kick-off at 6:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.