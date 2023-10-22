2023 Odessa Gun Show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The AZ Gun radio hosted a gun show in Odessa this weekend.

Vendors around West Texas participated in the show to display their firearms.

People were able browse, sell, trade, or buy firearms in the Odessa gun show.

The AZ gun radio started their own gun show in Odessa about a year ago.

The organizers want to make the gun show a family friendly event.

“I want to bring back an old family style gun show. So, if you walk around here you are going to see we got over five thousand guns inside this place. We got a ton of guns and what that tells me it is a sporting town. These guys promote this with their family.” said AZ Gun Radio Manager Carlos Gonzales.

Carlos wants to promote the gun show with the vendors’ families.

He wants their children to learn how to be safe when they are around a weapon.

“These folks here all have families here too. they didn’t get to get away with that. Some of these folks don’t let invite them. I tell them to bring their kids and your kids here. I want them to learn as they grow so they are not afraid of this stuff. So, they don’t see this GTA stuff on the street and what that does it promotes more families coming in here.” said Gonzalez.

Vendors want to have a family environment in the gun shows to make it easier and comfortable to connect with their customers.

“It definitely provides a family friendly environment and I take it as a family as well. We travel together and we do all these shows and is just nice and comfortable to do business with everyone here.” said CEO of One Armory Nahum Rubio.

AZ Gun radio will have another gun show in Odessa in December.

