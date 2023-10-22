2023 Fall Festival

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Fall festival had food trucks, music, and games for the community to enjoy for free.

The city of Odessa park and recreation put hundreds of hours into making this event this year.

The event attracts a lot of families across the Permian basin to be a part of the festival.

The goal of this fall festival is for families to have a good time and to build new relationships with the community.

“I think is great to spend quality time with your family. There are a lot of different aspects of today that is good to build those relationships between family members and meet new people in the community.” said special event recreation coordinator, Meagan Mendenhall.

Vendors are giving out free prizes to children.

There are plans to make it even bigger in next year’s Fall festival.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.