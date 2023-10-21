THIS WEEKEND: Odessa restaurant fundraising for Maui families

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessan is transforming a breakfast restaurant into a stage for her culture to support Maui families in need.

Her name is Hele Kaawa and she’s the general manager at Flipped. She planned the ‘Flipped for Maui’ event set for this weekend.

The fundraiser benefits Adopt a Family Maui, a Facebook page that gets aid directly to families in need.

In August, wildfires devastated Lahaina, the historic district of Maui. Nearly 100 people were killed.

Kaawa knew she wanted to help. That’s why she’s using her workplace as a vessel to share her culture.

“It was important to me because it’s my home,” Kaawa said. “I know the Hawaiian islands have many islands, but we are all one in our culture.”

Kaawa wanted to remind people that families in Maui still need help.

“A brief moment where there was a lot of talk about it,” Kaawa said. “A lot of people forgot about the people that are still struggling there now. And that’s why I wanted to continue to bring awareness because they still need help.”

Flipped will transform into a host for authentic Hawaiian food, music and dancing.

“Hele has been with us for almost 10 years now. I respect everything that she has done for the store and it was just an honor to do this for her,” Owner Deepak Patel said. “She does a lot for the store and the least I can do is just support her for what she feels is important.”

Help from far away places like Odessa is important to Maui residents, especially those who are still displaced, according to Nayleen Kamai, an administrator of the Adopt a Family Maui Facebook page.

“I can’t even express how much that means to people here, to hear that other people think that this small rock is something more than a tourist destination,” Kamai said. “We are people. Our community needs the support.”

The page is run by locals who ensure all proceeds will go directly to Maui families and their Amazon wish lists. Kamai says she and other administrators verify addresses of families to make sure those in need benefit.

This Saturday will be an opportunity for local Pacific Islanders to get a taste of home, or a chance for Odessans to experience Hawaiian culture.

“There’s not really any luaus here in Texas so I want to bring our culture and show off what we have. Our music, our dancing, our food,” Kaawa said.

Event tickets are $100 each and can be purchased by calling 432-653-9841. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday.

