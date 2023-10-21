Mavs have Doncic, Irving from the jump after their partial-season debut was a dud

The Dallas Mavericks are about to find out what a full season can do for the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Last season: 38-44, missed playoffs.

Coach: Jason Kidd (3rd season with Mavericks, 90-74; 8th season overall, 273-264).

What to expect: The Mavericks will find out what a full season looks like for the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas faded and missed the playoffs after the blockbuster trade that brought Irving from Brooklyn. Injuries limited their chances together. This season starts with an injury question for Doncic. He's battling a left calf strain that might keep him out of the opener. The Dallas front office believed the roster around Doncic and Irving was part of the problem last season. The club's two first-round picks — Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper — could be in the rotation or even start. Grant Williams was acquired from Boston in an effort to upgrade the frontcourt. Sharpshooting Seth Curry is back for a third stint in Dallas, which hopes his presence will loosen things for Doncic and Irving and give the club another scoring option when the superstars aren't on the court.

Departures: F/C Christian Wood, G Reggie Bullock, F Davis Bertans, C JaVale McGee, G Frank Ntilikina, F Justin Holiday, G Theo Pinson.

Additions: F Grant Williams, G Seth Curry, C Dereck Lively II, F Olivier-Maxence Prosper, G Dante Exum, F Richaun Holmes, F Derrick Jones Jr.

Players to watch: It's all about Doncic and Irving if the Mavericks are going to be a factor in the playoffs two seasons after reaching the Western Conference finals. Kidd contends offense was never a problem in their short time together last season, and he has a point. Dallas knew defense would be an issue since stopper Dorian Finney-Smith was part of the package that went to the Nets. The Mavericks had their mind on defense when drafting Lively and Prosper, so they expect to be significantly better on that end of the court even while counting on rookies. Dallas basically has two seasons to figure it out with Doncic and Irving. The mercurial Irving has a player option after the 2024-25 season.

Season opener: Oct. 25 at San Antonio in No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama's debut with the Spurs.

Fanduel SportsBook NBA title odds: 25-1.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Prime networking opportunities at the Permian Basin International Oil Show
Permian Basin International Oil Show: All work and some play

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a three-run home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher...
Altuve hits go-ahead homer in 9th, Astros take 3-2 lead over Rangers in ALCS after benches clear
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, right, yells at Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado after...
Abreu, Baker, García ejected from ALCS Game 5 as benches clear
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's first round draft pick, poses for photos...
Wembanyama already setting a tone for his rookie NBA season with the Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
All eyes on Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick opens a new era with San Antonio Spurs