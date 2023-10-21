Final Day of Texas Size Garage Sale

This is the 34th year of the garage sale and every eight dollars spent pays for a meal for...
This is the 34th year of the garage sale and every eight dollars spent pays for a meal for Meals on Wheels.(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday was the final day of the Texas Size Garage Sale.

This is the 34th year of the garage sale and every eight dollars spent pays for a meal for Meals on Wheels.

Every item in the massive warehouse was donated for the cause and it was special for the last day.

You can find updates about the possible extra 75% off day on the garage sale’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Prime networking opportunities at the Permian Basin International Oil Show
Permian Basin International Oil Show: All work and some play

Latest News

Ector College Prep Middle School Food Pantry
Ector College Prep Middle School Food Pantry
After 48 years at the corner of University and Andrews Highway, the Endless Horizons record...
Endless Horizons closes after 48 years in Odessa
Adopt a Pet: Meet Little Ma'am
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Little Ma’am
Astound Broadband had an outage for most of Wednesday afternoon and evening. The outage was...
What caused the Astound Broadband internet outage and what issues arose as a result?