Final Day of Texas Size Garage Sale
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday was the final day of the Texas Size Garage Sale.
This is the 34th year of the garage sale and every eight dollars spent pays for a meal for Meals on Wheels.
Every item in the massive warehouse was donated for the cause and it was special for the last day.
You can find updates about the possible extra 75% off day on the garage sale’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.