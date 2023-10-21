Final Day of Texas Size Garage Sale

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday was the final day of the Texas Size Garage Sale.

This is the 34th year of the garage sale and every eight dollars spent pays for a meal for Meals on Wheels.

Every item in the massive warehouse was donated for the cause and it was special for the last day.

Today we had 50% off and everything in the warehouse was half off. And we may have a 75 off, we’re waiting to see how the end of the day goes and I’m thinking it will all be gone.

You can find updates about the possible extra 75% off day on the garage sale’s Facebook page.

