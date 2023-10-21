ECISD student with medical condition missing

Anthony Hoppins
Anthony Hoppins(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police and other local law enforcement agencies are asking for help as they look for 14-year-old Anthony Hoppins.

ECISD says that Hoppins has a medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark navy pants, dark shoes, and a black backpack.

If you have any information on his disappearance you can contact OPD at (432) 333-3641.

