ECISD student with medical condition found
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: ECISD reported that Anthony Hoppins was found at home late Friday night.
ECISD police and other local law enforcement agencies are asking for help as they look for 14-year-old Anthony Hoppins.
ECISD says that Hoppins has a medical condition.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark navy pants, dark shoes, and a black backpack.
If you have any information on his disappearance you can contact OPD at (432) 333-3641.
