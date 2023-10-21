ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, October 22nd, 2023: It feels like we haven’t had any rain in forever, but it’s only been a few weeks since our last rainfall. More rain is on the way this week though!

Sunday will be the “calm before the storm” in a way as it’ll be another warm day with quiet conditions. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again throughout most of the region as increased moisture filters into our area from Hurricane Norma. Temperatures will be a touch cooler than Saturday with highs in the 80s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 86°. Winds will be a touch breezy between five and 15 miles per hour across the region.

Hold on as we head throughout the week because rain is coming along with a cool down as the week progresses. Rain chances begin on Monday and look to continue through the majority of the week. The highest rain chances come Monday-Wednesday. We’re starting to get a bit clearer picture of rainfall totals, but there’s still a bit of uncertainty with how much rain will fall and when the heaviest rain will fall. Temperatures are on the decline through the week with highs in the 70s by Tuesday and even potentially the 60s by the end of the extended forecast.

What’s for certain is much needed rain returns to the region this week and hopefully a dent can be made in the rainfall deficit and drought across West Texas!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.