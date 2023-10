ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Broncho band faced off against the Midland Bulldog band for week nine of CBS7′s Band of the Week.

The Broncho band beat the Bulldog band 17,542 to 13,968.

A total of 31,510 people voted for band of the week.

The Broncho band left for El Paso on Friday to compete in the UIL area competition.

