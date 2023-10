AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Booker Kiowas fell to Whitharral on Thursday night 52-6.

Eduardo Cruz scored the lone touchdown of the night for the Kiowas after a big play from Tristian Nelson to set up Booker down by the goalline.

With the loss, Booker falls to 5-4 as an outlaw team in their first year of six-man football.

