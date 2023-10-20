What caused the Astound Broadband internet outage and what issues arose as a result?

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Astound Broadband had an outage for most of Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The outage was caused by damage to the fiber network in both the main route and the backup route because of the construction of new power poles.
The impact of the outage went beyond an inconvenience.
Many businesses need the internet to do transactions and show off their products.
Vintage Deluxe was one of those businesses affected by the outage and they didn’t find out if they lost money until the outage was fixed.
Luckily for Vintage Deluxe, no money was lost yesterday, but the last time the internet went out, a transaction was lost.
Lucky once again, it was a loyal customer who came back and made it right.
Shelton’s husband also lost internet at his business, Shelton Customs.
He was unable to order parts or show options to customers.
The other issue that arose was scammers calling people and pretending to be Astound Broadband.
In the case of Astound Broadband’s outage, scammers were able to follow the company’s updates and have the information to share with customers they call.
Scammers look to take advantage of people who are in the heat of the moment and will make a quick decision.
Benavides’ best advice is to say that you will do some research and call them back or ask the other person to call you back in an hour, that way you are too much work for the scammer.
If you believe you may have been scammed or you received something that may be a scam, it never hurts to alert local law enforcement.
In a statement to CBS7 regarding the scams, Astound Broadband said:
Regarding the outage and credit for customers, Astound Broadband said:
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.