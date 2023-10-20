What caused the Astound Broadband internet outage and what issues arose as a result?

By Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Astound Broadband had an outage for most of Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The outage was caused by damage to the fiber network in both the main route and the backup route because of the construction of new power poles.

The impact of the outage went beyond an inconvenience.

Many businesses need the internet to do transactions and show off their products.

Vintage Deluxe was one of those businesses affected by the outage and they didn’t find out if they lost money until the outage was fixed.

Luckily for Vintage Deluxe, no money was lost yesterday, but the last time the internet went out, a transaction was lost.

Lucky once again, it was a loyal customer who came back and made it right.

Shelton’s husband also lost internet at his business, Shelton Customs.

He was unable to order parts or show options to customers.

The other issue that arose was scammers calling people and pretending to be Astound Broadband.

In the case of Astound Broadband’s outage, scammers were able to follow the company’s updates and have the information to share with customers they call.

Scammers look to take advantage of people who are in the heat of the moment and will make a quick decision.

Benavides’ best advice is to say that you will do some research and call them back or ask the other person to call you back in an hour, that way you are too much work for the scammer.

If you believe you may have been scammed or you received something that may be a scam, it never hurts to alert local law enforcement.

In a statement to CBS7 regarding the scams, Astound Broadband said:

Regarding the outage and credit for customers, Astound Broadband said:

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Trinity School of Midland
“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective
This eclipse is not just limited to West Texans. People from all corners of the country have...
Eclipse chasers travel to West Texas for Ring of Fire

Latest News

What caused the Astound Broadband internet outage and what issues arose as a result?
With over 700 exhibitors, and 25,000 people expected, there were plenty of new booths and...
Day Three of the PBIOS: Meet some first time Exhibitors and their experience in this show
New Tech Odessa Teaches Students different ways to recycle.
New Tech Odessa Teacher teaching students different ways to recycle
New Tech Odessa Teacher teaching students different ways to recycle