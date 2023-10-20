What caused the Astound Broadband internet outage and what issues arose as a result?

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Astound Broadband had an outage for most of Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The outage was caused by damage to the fiber network in both the main route and the backup route because of the construction of new power poles.

The impact of the outage went beyond an inconvenience.

Many businesses need the internet to do transactions and show off their products.

Vintage Deluxe was one of those businesses affected by the outage and they didn’t find out if they lost money until the outage was fixed.

My small business uses Square, which requires internet. So without that, we can still have an offline mode and it’ll accept the card, but whether it accepted or declined it, [we] won’t know until the wifi picks it back up. So we could still be taking payments, but we’re not sure if it’s actually approved or not, so that could hurt us in the long run.

Luckily for Vintage Deluxe, no money was lost yesterday, but the last time the internet went out, a transaction was lost.

Lucky once again, it was a loyal customer who came back and made it right.

And, you know, if it was to happen again, that could hurt future stuff.

Shelton’s husband also lost internet at his business, Shelton Customs.

He was unable to order parts or show options to customers.

The other issue that arose was scammers calling people and pretending to be Astound Broadband.

In the case of Astound Broadband’s outage, scammers were able to follow the company’s updates and have the information to share with customers they call.

That is not uncommon for them to be watching social media, for them to be watching power outage maps, for them to be watching anything.

Scammers look to take advantage of people who are in the heat of the moment and will make a quick decision.

Somebody is seeking you out, pretending to be the good guy, and you want to trust because we just have that inherent, you know, we want to trust that they’re gonna help us. But if they’re really a good guy, they’re not gonna get mad at you or pressure you into anything.

Benavides’ best advice is to say that you will do some research and call them back or ask the other person to call you back in an hour, that way you are too much work for the scammer.

If you believe you may have been scammed or you received something that may be a scam, it never hurts to alert local law enforcement.

What it looks like for us is that we typically will– we kinda monitor it and if it starts to be an ongoing issue, then in a lot of cases we’ll actually send out a release to the public, notify the public.

In a statement to CBS7 regarding the scams, Astound Broadband said:

It is profoundly disheartening to learn that some of our customers have been targeted by scammers seeking to exploit the situation and take advantage of our valued customers. We want to emphasize that Astound has not and will not contact customers via phone and ask for credit card information during an event like this.

Regarding the outage and credit for customers, Astound Broadband said:

On Wednesday, October 18th, our fiber network was damaged in two locations, causing disruption to both our main route and backup route. A third party company cut our fiber while setting new power poles, causing significant damage that required utility crews to do extensive repair work. After the areas were made safe, technical crews worked to remove and replace damaged fiber and connect it all back to the network. The network was back up and running by 10:30pm CT. Astound is issuing credits to all customers affected by these unfortunate events. We appreciate the patience of our customers and hard work of our teammates. Credits will appear on customers’ next billing statement.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.