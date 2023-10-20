TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break - Baldwin St. between W. Kentucky Ave. and Industrial Ave closed
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says crews are working on a water main break on Baldwin St. between W. Kentucky Ave. and Industrial Ave.
The repairs are expected to last several hours.
Drivers are asked to proceed with caution and avoid the area when possible.
Updates will be provided as available.
