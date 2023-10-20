Traffic alert: northbound service rd. of I20 closed between Lamesa rd. And Fairgrounds rd. due to hazmat cleanup

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The northbound service road of Interstate 20 between Lamesa Road and North Fairgrounds Road is closed due to a chemical spill resulting from an accident.

Midland Fire Department Hazmat team is on the scene.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours.

CBS7 will update this article as updates become available

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Trinity School of Midland
“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective
This eclipse is not just limited to West Texans. People from all corners of the country have...
Eclipse chasers travel to West Texas for Ring of Fire

Latest News

Tom Davis, the ranch manager at Cibolo Creek Ranch shares the details about a clay competition...
Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition
Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition
Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition
Marathon Health Center is taking on the challenges of rural healthcare, one innovation at a time.
SPECIAL REPORT: Rural health clinic at the forefront of telemed technology
Fire started by alleged arsonist
Arson suspect arrested in Odessa