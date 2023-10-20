Traffic alert: northbound service rd. of I20 closed between Lamesa rd. And Fairgrounds rd. due to hazmat cleanup
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The northbound service road of Interstate 20 between Lamesa Road and North Fairgrounds Road is closed due to a chemical spill resulting from an accident.
Midland Fire Department Hazmat team is on the scene.
Cleanup is expected to take several hours.
CBS7 will update this article as updates become available
