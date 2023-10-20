SPECIAL REPORT: Rural health clinic at the forefront of telemed technology

MARATHON, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been nearly a decade since the Marathon community has had consistent access to healthcare.

The community of less than 400 people faces geographic and financial barriers to healthcare. Staff at their standalone health center are dead set on changing that.

This three-part series traces the journey of Marathon Health Center as its trailblazing staff and supporters navigate the difficulties of rural healthcare. Learn more below.

PART 1: A GREAT PLACE TO RETIRE, AN AWFUL PLACE TO GROW OLD

PART 2: AT THE FOREFRONT OF TELEMED TECHNOLOGY

PART 3: IT’S KIND OF LIKE FRANKEN-HEALTH

