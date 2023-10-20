Midland Animal Services to close for training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Animal Services will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 24th, and Wednesday, Oct. 25th, for staff training.

According to the City of Midland, employees will participate in specialized training courses: Canine Behavior, OC Pepper Spray, Bite Stick, Chemical Capture Certification Course, and advanced Animal Control Officer training.

This training is indispensable for elevating our team’s expertise, ensuring that we consistently apply contemporary practices in animal care, and effectively managing challenging situations.

On-call emergency staff and dog reclaims will still be available by calling (432)685-7420.

Emergencies (after regular business hours) should call the non-emergency number at (432)685-7108

The following are classified as ON-CALL EMERGENCIES:

Animal bite/scratch within City limits (Priority 1)

Sick or injured animals (Priority 2)

Wildlife within City limits, excluding non-confined fox

sightings (Priority 2)

Cruelty concerns (Priority 2)

Aggressive or vicious dog without breed specificity

(Priority 2)

Agency assistance for MPD and MFD (Priority 2)

Specific agency assists for Midland SO and DPS

(Priority 3)

Animals trapped in vehicles (Priority 3)

Puppy sellers (Priority 4)

