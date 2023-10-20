Gwen Stefani gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.
Gwen Stefani accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gwen Stefani has been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her own star.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accepted the honor Thursday, flanked by her husband Blake Shelton and her three sons.

With multiple hits that set the soundtrack for the late 90s and 2000s, there’s “No Doubt” Stefani’s star is overdue.

That’s something nice to have under her feet as she walks into spider webs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Trinity School of Midland
“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective
This eclipse is not just limited to West Texans. People from all corners of the country have...
Eclipse chasers travel to West Texas for Ring of Fire

Latest News

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Chesebro pleads guilty before trial over his efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election
Tom Davis, the ranch manager at Cibolo Creek Ranch shares the details about a clay competition...
Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Maryland judge presided over divorce case of suspect in his killing
Former Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding had acquired more than $150,000 in small business...
Sponsor of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition
Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition