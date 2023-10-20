Endless Horizons closes after 48 years in Odessa

By Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 48 years at the corner of University and Andrews Highway, the Endless Horizons record shop is closing.

Since announcing the store will close, people have been going to the shop to see it one more time and share cherished memories with the owner.

The owner has even been selling memorabilia that has been collected along the walls for almost 5 decades.

There is no timeline for when Endless Horizons may come back, but the Facebook page will be posting updates on the shop and any plans that are being made.

Logan is grateful that the shop has been open for so long, saying that when his father started it in 1975, he also would not have imagined still open in 2023.

Endless Horizons will be open for one more day on Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and everything in the store is 50% off.

