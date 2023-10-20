Ector College Prep Middle School Food Pantry

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector college prep middle school hosted a food pantry today to help student families in need.

The middle school offers a home economic course but it mixes in community service like the food pantry.

They started the food pantry specifically for the community service it teaches the students.

The pantry served one-hundred sixty two families last week.

“is going to help them be able to know what community service is and it will humble them. it will help them out a lot being able to put it on their college application. they can continue throughout the year and having community service on there will look good on their application.” said dyad home economics consultant chavaye glover.

Ector college prep middle opens its food pantry Monday through Thursday from four to five.

Next week they will have a Halloween themed food pantry.

