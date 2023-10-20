Ector College Prep Middle School Food Pantry

By Armando Gomez
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ector college prep middle school hosted a food pantry today to help student families in need.

The middle school offers a home economic course but it mixes in community service like the food pantry.

They started the food pantry specifically for the community service it teaches the students.

The pantry served one-hundred sixty two families last week.

“is going to help them be able to know what community service is and it will humble them. it will help them out a lot being able to put it on their college application. they can continue throughout the year and having community service on there will look good on their application.” said dyad home economics consultant chavaye glover.

Ector college prep middle opens its food pantry Monday through Thursday from four to five.

Next week they will have a Halloween themed food pantry.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Trinity School of Midland
“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective
This eclipse is not just limited to West Texans. People from all corners of the country have...
Eclipse chasers travel to West Texas for Ring of Fire

Latest News

After 48 years at the corner of University and Andrews Highway, the Endless Horizons record...
Endless Horizons closes after 48 years in Odessa
Adopt a Pet: Meet Little Ma'am
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Little Ma’am
Astound Broadband had an outage for most of Wednesday afternoon and evening. The outage was...
What caused the Astound Broadband internet outage and what issues arose as a result?
2023 Tattoo and Barber Convention
2023 Tattoo and Barber Convention