Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Tom Davis, the ranch manager at Cibolo Creek Ranch shares the details about the clay competition they are hosting at the ranch.
Guests staying at Cibolo are provided a free round at the clay target course featuring ten stations and guests will have two shots per station. The best individual score will receive a free two night weekend stay at Cibolo resort. The best team score will receive a free two night weekend stay as well.
Scores will be counted on Dec. 31st.
Residents of Midland, Odessa and El Paso will have a 15% locals discount on the rooms.
