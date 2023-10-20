Cibolo Creek Ranch Clay Competition

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Tom Davis, the ranch manager at Cibolo Creek Ranch shares the details about the clay competition they are hosting at the ranch.

Guests staying at Cibolo are provided a free round at the clay target course featuring ten stations and guests will have two shots per station. The best individual score will receive a free two night weekend stay at Cibolo resort. The best team score will receive a free two night weekend stay as well.

Scores will be counted on Dec. 31st.

Residents of Midland, Odessa and El Paso will have a 15% locals discount on the rooms.

