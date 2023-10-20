ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, October 21st, 2023: Hold on just a bit longer everyone...we’ll see some changes in the weather soon!

For now though, it’ll be another hot day across the region Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. The difference though? There will be clouds! Clouds built overnight and almost everyone will see mostly cloudy skies. A few places in the northeast Permian Basin are looking to see a touch more sunshine with partly cloudy skies expected.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our weather heading through the weekend, but we’ll start to see some changes taking place for the beginning of the workweek. Rain chances increase as we head into the middle of the week. Exact timing and rainfall amounts still haven’t been ironed out, but at the moment, the northern/northeastern Permian Basin is looking to see higher rainfall totals. Along with the rain, we’re looking to see cooler weather with temperatures into more seasonal territory and possibly even into “cool” territory heading into next weekend. Bring on the rain and cooler weather!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.