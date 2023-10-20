Arson suspect arrested in Odessa

Fire started by alleged arsonist(City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they have arrested an alleged arsonist.

According to the City of Odessa, the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. The city says crews are still working to put the fire out.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a large trash and tire fire at W. Murphy and Maurice.

This is a confirmed arson fire.

Officials say the arsonist was recently fired by the company.

CBS7 will update this story with new details as they become available.

