Arson suspect arrested in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they have arrested an alleged arsonist.

According to the City of Odessa, the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. The city says crews are still working to put the fire out.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a large trash and tire fire at W. Murphy and Maurice.

This is a confirmed arson fire.

Officials say the arsonist was recently fired by the company.

CBS7 will update this story with new details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.