Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tells AP

FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at...
FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 16, 2023. The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday, Sept. 28, video appeared to show. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that her son should be “afforded the presumption of innocence.”

“A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Trinity School of Midland
“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective
This eclipse is not just limited to West Texans. People from all corners of the country have...
Eclipse chasers travel to West Texas for Ring of Fire

Latest News

CCFCU gives back to West Texans
Complex Community Federal Credit Union gives back to West Texans
The Ector County Sheriff’s Office
Gunshot victim found dead in Ector County
Telehealth: Part 2
Telehealth: Part 3
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
As Israeli readies for ground assault, Biden preaches restraint and compares Hamas to Putin