Permian Basin International Oil Show: All work and some play

Prime networking opportunities at the Permian Basin International Oil Show
Prime networking opportunities at the Permian Basin International Oil Show(Lauren Munt- CBS7)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show has brought petroleum companies from around the world to Odessa. At the show, thousands of oil aficionados gather to learn about the newest and greatest technology in the industry.

But how do you catch their attention among the hundreds of booths?

Some companies opt for games:

Others offer swag:

And of course, there is the classic attention grabber, candy:

Booth at the Permian Basin International Oil Show
Booth at the Permian Basin International Oil Show(Lauren Munt- CBS7)

One booth even offered caricature drawings for expo attendees.

Permian Basin International Oil Show attendee sits for a caricature drawing
Permian Basin International Oil Show attendee sits for a caricature drawing(Lauren Munt- CBS7)

Despite all the fun that is had at the Oil Show, the expo is primarily a learning opportunity and offers networking opportunities for members of the oil and gas community.

Organizers say over twenty-five thousand people from around the world attend the show.

One of the most important parts of the event is looking into the past for a better future.

For three days Oil Show attendees worked, learned, and laughed together.

Fun was had by all at the Permian Basin International Oil Show
Fun was had by all at the Permian Basin International Oil Show(Lauren Munt- CBS7)

