New Tech Odessa Teacher teaching students different ways to recycle

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Recycle Fashion Show is tomorrow at the Odessa Marriott.

New Tech Odessa teacher Valentina Rivera is one of the judges and she is helping more students to be a part of the fashion show.

She is teaching her class about the creative materials they can use to design clothing while teaching them the importance of recycling.

Rivera hopes to attract more youth to the recycle fashion show.

She was fascinated with the materials that can be recycled and how she was able to create new ideas.

“It kind of opened my eyes too. of everything that you can actually do out there. Even though I teach it and talk about it to actually see it in the fashion show. It really opened up my idea.” said New Tech Odessa teacher Valentina Rivera.

She is teaching her students there are different ways to recycle.

“You can recycle anything. Even you’re clothing. You can recycle clothing. You can get one blouse and turn it into something else.” said Rivera.

Rivera teaches her students how the current fashion industry designs clothes.

“I touch on the importance of the modern fashion industry. It’s literally using recycling materials with everyday clothes.” said Rivera.

New Tech Odessa had students participating in the fashion show in the last few years.

It’s a way to motivate students to recycle.

“We have been doing this in the last two or three years now and we have been fortunate enough to win the competition and I think that has been a big motivator for students in the last few years.” said New Tech Odessa student council teacher Ariel Thurber.

This year’s Permian basin recycle fashion show theme is Dia de los Muertos.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.