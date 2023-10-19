Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa says Odessa High School alum and current Mrs. America 2023 Regina Stock has been diagnosed with cancer.

Less than two months after winning the title, Stock began feeling ill and ultimately received the news that she was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma affecting her left kidney.

Regina is a wife and mother to 4 kids. She and her husband are both self-employed.

She needs immediate surgery to remove the mass and prevent her prognosis from worsening.

This unexpected challenge will leave Regina and her husband out of work for some time as they will have to travel for treatment and recovery.

If you would like to help the Stock family, you can do so here.

