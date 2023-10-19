ECUD Board President resigns

Tommy Ervin
Tommy Ervin(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECUD Board President, Tommy Ervin has resigned from his position with the Ector County Utility District.

Ervin says despite his resignation he will continue to support West Odessan’s and their water issues.

This resignation comes after the Ector County District Attorney’s Office issued an ultimatum to Ervin.

Ervin was given until October 19th to provide evidence that he was pardoned for dealing cocaine and methamphetamine in 1975 or resign.

Read Ervin’s full resignation below:

ECUD Board President resigns(Tommy Ervin)

Ervin was found guilty of four felony counts of dealing cocaine and methamphetamine in 1975., this information resurfaced in 2022 and has since been a point of contempt between the City of Odessa and ECUD.

Ervin has been with the district for 15 years and its board president since 2016.

READ NEXT: City of Odessa voids contract with ECUD

