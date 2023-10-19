Ector County Sheriff’s Office considering buying drone
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector county sheriff’s office observed a drone demonstration today, and are considering buying the new piece of equipment to help them better protect and serve.
It’s called the Dragonfish Wing Drone. It has a two hour flight time and an 18 mile range, which could be a game changer for ECSO.
But catching bad guys isn’t the only thing it can do.
The sheriff’s office is hasn’t bought the drone yet, but Sheriff Griffis says there are many advantages to having it in ECSO’s arsenal, including using it to keep an eye on deputies and other law enforcement officers working in the field and using it on narcotics operations.
Buying this drone would put the sheriff’s office at the forefront of new technology, plus it wouldn’t cost the taxpayers a dime.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.