Ector County Sheriff’s Office considering buying drone

It’s called the Dragonfish Wing Drone. It has a two hour flight time and an 18 mile range.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector county sheriff’s office observed a drone demonstration today, and are considering buying the new piece of equipment to help them better protect and serve.

It’s called the Dragonfish Wing Drone. It has a two hour flight time and an 18 mile range, which could be a game changer for ECSO.

But catching bad guys isn’t the only thing it can do.

The sheriff’s office is hasn’t bought the drone yet, but Sheriff Griffis says there are many advantages to having it in ECSO’s arsenal, including using it to keep an eye on deputies and other law enforcement officers working in the field and using it on narcotics operations.

Buying this drone would put the sheriff’s office at the forefront of new technology, plus it wouldn’t cost the taxpayers a dime.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Trinity School of Midland
“Trinity 4″ filing lawsuit against city of Midland, Midland County, District Attorney and MPD detective
Mrs. America
Mrs. America from Odessa diagnosed with cancer
This eclipse is not just limited to West Texans. People from all corners of the country have...
Eclipse chasers travel to West Texas for Ring of Fire

Latest News

It’s called the Dragonfish Wing Drone. It has a two hour flight time and an 18 mile range.
Ector County Sheriff’s Office considering buying drone
ECISD
ECISD recieves nine-million dollar grant to reward teachers
Tommy Ervin
ECUD Board President resigns
The newest and greatest technology in the industry can be found at the Oil Show
The newest and greatest technology in the industry can be found at the Oil Show