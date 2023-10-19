Ector County Sheriff’s Office considering buying drone

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector county sheriff’s office observed a drone demonstration today, and are considering buying the new piece of equipment to help them better protect and serve.

It’s called the Dragonfish Wing Drone. It has a two hour flight time and an 18 mile range, which could be a game changer for ECSO.

“If we have a suspect out in the field or such as that, these have the capability, especially at night, its got a thermal camera which will detect heat... We’ll more readily, more rapidly catch those people who are out there, who we’re looking for.”

But catching bad guys isn’t the only thing it can do.

“Even fire services. Because you can put that drone up in and look at the vantage point from the air, that we’ve never had before unless you had a helicopter or plane available,”

The sheriff’s office is hasn’t bought the drone yet, but Sheriff Griffis says there are many advantages to having it in ECSO’s arsenal, including using it to keep an eye on deputies and other law enforcement officers working in the field and using it on narcotics operations.

Buying this drone would put the sheriff’s office at the forefront of new technology, plus it wouldn’t cost the taxpayers a dime.

“We plan to buy one with non-tax payer money, donations, and seize funds. And so, we’re looking forward to gettin’ one of these in the next month or so... It’s just an awesome piece of equipment.”

