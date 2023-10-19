ECISD recieves nine-million dollar grant to reward teachers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In 2019, Ector County ISD began the school year with 250 open teacher positions. In 2023, the district began the year with only 36 open teacher positions.

This drastic improvement is thanks to four years of incentives and investments in local educators.

Those investments have paid off for the district as they are now the recipients of a nine-million-dollar federal grant.

ECISD says they will use these funds to continue to develop and reward teachers, through an initiative that they are calling LEAP or Leadership for Ector’s Accelerated Performance,

“This takes that to another level. This program works for both our principals and teachers of our highly effective campuses. These highly and most effective teachers will be able to earn additional compensation

Through the LEAP program Teachers will be able to earn up to $15,000 annually and principals up to $30,000 annually in addition to incentives they are already earning.

This new program is all thanks to investments made by the Permian Strategic Partnership.

The smaller investments that we made over the past four years have now paid off in a nine-million-dollar way. This is the exact kind of model that PSP looks for when we make investments.

Schools that will benefit from the initial LEAP rollout include:

Odessa High School

Bowie Middle School

Bonham Middle School

Blackshear Elementary

Dowling Elementary

Downing Elementary

Goliad Elementary

Sam Houston Elementary

San Jacinto Elementary

West Elementary

