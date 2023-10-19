Day Three of the PBIOS: Meet some first time Exhibitors and their experience in this show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Booths in and outside of the Ector County Coliseum have started to pack up on day three of the Permian Basin International Oil Show.

We spoke to exhibitors that are here for the first time and how their experience was.

With over 700 exhibitors, and 25,000 people expected, there were plenty of new booths and technology to check out.

Some of the people we spoke to earlier came first as attendees, but now that they’ve experience their first show, they plan to come back for the next one.

One of the booths is called Stream Flo and they’re based out of Houston, but also work in Longview and Midland, Texas.

They focus on pipeline technology, wellheads, valves and other types of services.

Even though they have an office in Midland, they have never been to this show just across town.

“It’s been fun. It’s exciting to be able to demonstrate our new wellhead technology. It’s exciting to network with other colleagues, and other services companies within the region. So it’s an opportunity to showcase what stream flo brings and what we have to offer to this service industry.” said Jesse Clifford, Sales Manager at Stream Flo.

Clifford like many other energy companies, have trouble explaining their services and equipment over the phone.

“With the cutaway model that we brought to this show, it is probably one of the only opportunities where some of our customers have an opportunity to see how the inner workings of our technology is.” said Clifford.

Some first timers that came from up north in Canada said this could benefit their company for years.

“It’s been fantastic turnout. We’ve had lots of great interest from potential customers, and a really warm welcome from Texans themselves. They’re very forward thinking people and they’ve embraced what we do here with magnetic filtration.” said Adam Moennich, Marketing Manager at One Eye Industries.

Moennich’s said his company helps with equipment that not many businesses in the oil industry know about.

“It’s quite hard to explain to someone over the phone, or without in person. But now that we’re here in person, we’ve got our clean mud unit, people can see the demo going.” said Moennich.

The equipment is their radio field technology which allows the machine to clean drilling fluid using magnetic technology. That they said will benefit oil companies with repairs and efficiency.

‘There’s absolutely nothing like this. People come here asking what it’s all about.” said Moennich.

