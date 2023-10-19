CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, October 20th, 2023

Some changes on the horizon...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, October 20th, 2023: After a cooler day across the region Thursday, temperatures are going to warm back up for the end of the week and into the weekend.

High temperatures will warm into the upper-80s and low-90s on Friday. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 89°. Conditions will continue to be quiet with lots of blue skies and sunshine on tap to round out the workweek.

Friday evening, cloud cover will start to increase leading to a bit of a cloudy start to the weekend. Skies Saturday will be mainly cloudy across the area. There are changes on the way though through the new week as temperatures will cool and rain chances increase for the start of the week. A decent cold front is looking to move through the region to round out the extended and drop temperatures potentially into the 60s!!! We just have to get through the next few days and then we’ll see more fall-like weather.

