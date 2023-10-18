VOLLEYBALL: Midland Legacy beats rival Midland High again, clinches playoff spot

The Legacy High School volleyball team outlasted rival Midland High in a thrilling five-set match on Tuesday night at LHS.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The win clinches a playoff spot for the Rebels, who still have a chance to win their 3rd straight district title, with two games left on the schedule.

Legacy sweeps its season series against Midland, after beating the Lady Dawgs in five sets back on September 29.

Watch the video for highlights from Tuesday’s match.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

