VOLLEYBALL: Midland Legacy beats rival Midland High again, clinches playoff spot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team outlasted rival Midland High in a thrilling five-set match on Tuesday night at LHS.

The win clinches a playoff spot for the Rebels, who still have a chance to win their 3rd straight district title, with two games left on the schedule.

Legacy sweeps its season series against Midland, after beating the Lady Dawgs in five sets back on September 29.

Watch the video for highlights from Tuesday’s match.

