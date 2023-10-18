Residents speak about why they believe this years ECISD bond should pass

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After months of discussions about the ECISD bond, parents, teachers, community members, and students came together to create this year’s bond.

Odessan Kevin Searcy attended ECISD when he was in school and he believes one of the biggest issues facing the district is transportation. Something that was not addressed in last year’s bond. However, new buses and a new transportation facility are included in Prop A of the 2023 bond.

And with Ector County being over 900 sq miles sometimes kids have to ride on the bus for an hour just to get to school and an hour to get back home.

“A lot of kids sit on the bus for over an hour every day and the more schools and facilities we have the more school choices we have magnet programs were able to add less transportation across the board and when there’s less transportation kids aren’t as tired” said Kevin Searcy, Ector County Resident and Member of Bond Committee

ECISD announced that for the 4th year in a row, the district has received an A+ rating for its financial rating.

One point of concern for many Odessans has been the tax rate which will not go up if this bond passes.

“So, the tax rate won’t be increased for a lot of reasons. One of the biggest reasons is that ECISD has been paying down its past debt at an accelerated rate since 2019. Just recently they voted to make another large payment which eliminated a total of 33 million dollars of interest just over the last four years. So the more debt they alleviate the more options they have to carry on new debt without raising our current tax rate” said Searcy

Ten students helped create the current bond proposal and one student said during a meeting

" When I was in Middle School, I didn’t realize that this was normal. I didn’t realize this was normal until I sat on this bond committee where they have restrooms being shut down due to sewer line maintenance and other issues. You know you go to other districts, and you see they don’t have those problems.”

Searcy and others who helped create the bond think that it is important to make sure all campuses across the district get maintenance and repairs.

“So, these students are reaching out in the bond committee and they’re talking to us. We walked through facilities tours across ECISD, and we found a lot of different issues that just cannot be fixed unless we bring a bond. There’s just not enough there because so much has to be touched and changed” said Searcy

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.