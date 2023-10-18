George W. Bush visits Midland for First Tee fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - First Tee West Texas hosted Former President George W. Bush for their Fairways Fore the Future fundraiser.

“It’s an unbelievably effective program,” said Bush.

The organization is a chapter of First Tee, a national non-profit working to make golf accessible for all kids. Bush is the honorary chair.

“It’s about the kids of the Permian Basin, no telling what kind of character will be developed out here and who will become the future leaders, probably the people in the First Tee program for sure,” said Bush.

The event marked the official opening of their new facility.

“My first time golfing was with First Tee and so I tried it out. I actually really loved it cuz I played baseball so it’s kind of the same swing, I really loved it and just kept going and I’ve been here since it started about four years ago,” said First Tee Participant Jacek Madrid.

Professional Golfer Ben Crenshaw and the Gatlin Brothers Band were also in attendance.

“It’s the kind of game that will stick with you the rest of your life. That’s the main thing about it, you can learn to play at any level but the main thing is you learn to be a better person,” said Crenshaw.

