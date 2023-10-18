ECISD announces record number of National Merit, College Board honorees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD says they have had a record number of students who earned national recognition through the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Program.

There was a total of 50 students with at least two from each of ECISD’s six high schools.

More than 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), last fall.

Three students earned National Commended Scholar status, ranking them among the top 2.5% of the 1.3 million juniors who took the PSAT/NMSQT last fall. These students receive Letters of Commendation, and although Commended Students will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some may be candidates for Special Scholarships offered by corporate sponsors.

“Congratulations to these talented, hard-working students,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “This level of achievement comes from focused effort to excel, and these recognitions are well-deserved. It is also the result of the exceptional work happening in our classrooms PreK through 12th grade. Congratulations, also, to the members of Team ECISD who have supported and challenged these students along their journey.”

