Day two of the PBIOS: What makes this show international?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s Day two of the Permian Basin International Oil Show, and one of the important aspects of this event is the international part.

People have come from places like Canada, to people that have come all the way from South Korea.

They all mention that this event being hosted in the land of oil and gas makes it special.

Around 95% of the companies at the show are based in the United States, but that doesn’t mean they’re only based here.

SeAH has an office in Houston, Texas, but they are based out of South Korea.

This is only their second time here, but see this show as a way to network and expand their business.

“Of course because we found a lot of businesses here and customer opportunities here. And also it’s good for us to understand how the market is moving. So yea it’s really good for us.” said Dongpil Kang, President of SeAH Global Inc.

SeAH Global provide steel produced in South Korea that’s used in the automotive, machinery, aerospace and many more industries.

Kang said being able to hear other people’s ideas and what their products do, also give them the chance to show what they can offer.

Just like SeAH, many other companies work with international businesses.

International and local companies work together to also make the workforce a lot safer.

‘So what happens now is the impact comes down to the persons or the users hand and because of the formation of thousands of tiny triangles, built up in the layered structured format, the energy dissipates away.” said Jason Roberts, Founder of Tech 21.

Roberts UK based company works with a business called RPS out of Lubbock that focuses on safety in the oil industry.

With their combined expertise, they work to make sure workers in this industry are as safe as possible, while also benefiting the planet.

“It can be cleaned, thrown into landfill and because the material is biodegradable, it will biodegrade within a 36 month period. Nobody in the world can produce an impact protection glove of a level 3 format that is biodegradable today.” said Roberts.

The PBIOS will have its third last day tomorrow. CBS7 will continue to cover this event for the remainder of the week.

