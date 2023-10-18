Cornyn: Midland-Odessa to receive $144K to support law enforcement

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, arrives at a blood donation event at the Herby Ham Activity Center on May 25, 2022, in Uvalde. Community members gathered to donate blood after a school shooting the day before.(Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that the cities of Midland and Odessa were awarded federal grants totaling $144,247.

This money will come from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program.

Cornyn‘s office says this program improves law enforcement equipment and technology. Cornyn has supported getting this program funded.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Midland and Odessa.”

Out of the $144,247, Midland will receive $52,686 and Odessa will receive $91,561.

