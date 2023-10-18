ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, October 19th, 2023: It’s feeling more like summer than fall right now...even with the passage of a cold front Wednesday evening.

It’ll be another relatively cool start to the morning with early morning lows in the 40s and 50s. It might be another morning for a jacket as you’re heading out the door to work or school. Even though a front moved through late Wednesday, temperatures are still going to be warm across the region Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 84°. Conditions will once again be quiet with lots of blue sky and sunshine across the region.

The weekend will be summer-like and dry with highs in the upper-80s and into the 90s. As we head into the new week, changes are looking to take place. For the early part of next week, temperatures are looking cooler along with increased rain chances. There are still a lot of pieces that could change between now and then, but at least we have the possibility for some rain across the area. As the week progresses, yet another cold front looks to impact the region Friday. This front, at the moment, is looking to bring some decent changes to the end of the long-term. By next Friday and into Saturday, high temperatures are looking to be in the low-70s and even into the 60s!!! This is still a bit of a ways away, but let’s hope this comes to be.

