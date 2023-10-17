Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge opens

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, the Office of Senator César J Blanco, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and local community leaders gathered to commemorate the official opening of the Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge Cooperation.

“After years of delays, I’m happy to see the grand opening of the Presidio International Bridge in our community. Nevertheless, this bridge represents more than just steel and concrete; it represents the connection of cultures, families, commerce, and communities, as well as serving as the gateway to usher in economic opportunity for our region and state.”

The bridge expansion project now includes an extra lane for northbound and southbound traffic. These improvements will facilitate the movement of both personal and commercial traffic, reduce congestion and bridge wait times, expedite the continued free flow of commodities between the United States and Mexico, and improve pedestrian safety.

“I’m grateful for the local and state partners that made this day possible. I look forward to seeing the positive impact the bridge has on our community for years to come!”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.