Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge opens

TxDOT
TxDOT(Source: KLTV staff)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, the Office of Senator César J Blanco, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and local community leaders gathered to commemorate the official opening of the Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge Cooperation.

The bridge expansion project now includes an extra lane for northbound and southbound traffic. These improvements will facilitate the movement of both personal and commercial traffic, reduce congestion and bridge wait times, expedite the continued free flow of commodities between the United States and Mexico, and improve pedestrian safety.

