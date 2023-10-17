Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge opens
Published: Oct. 17, 2023
PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, the Office of Senator César J Blanco, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and local community leaders gathered to commemorate the official opening of the Presidio-Ojinaga International Bridge Cooperation.
The bridge expansion project now includes an extra lane for northbound and southbound traffic. These improvements will facilitate the movement of both personal and commercial traffic, reduce congestion and bridge wait times, expedite the continued free flow of commodities between the United States and Mexico, and improve pedestrian safety.
