Permian Basin International Oil Show: Day 1

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday was day one of the Permian Basin International Oil Show happening at the Ector County Coliseum.

Organizers are expecting over 25 thousand people to come out from all around the world.

CBS7′s Noe Ortega spoke with Old Timers Director Mike Eaton about what this event brings to the Permian Basin.

CBS7 will bring live coverage of the event all week.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.