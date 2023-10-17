Permian Basin International Oil Show: Day 1

Permian Basin International Oil Show
By Noe Ortega
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday was day one of the Permian Basin International Oil Show happening at the Ector County Coliseum.

Organizers are expecting over 25 thousand people to come out from all around the world.

CBS7′s Noe Ortega spoke with Old Timers Director Mike Eaton about what this event brings to the Permian Basin.

CBS7 will bring live coverage of the event all week.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Midland Police arrest two for murder
Midland is getting a zoo.
Midland is getting a zoo
Even though many other areas that don’t depend on Midland-Odessa are still considered west...
Where does West Texas begin and where does it end?
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison

Latest News

Permian Basin International Oil Show
Permian Basin International Oil Show
Boobie Miles mugshot
‘Boobie’ Miles sentenced to 13 years in prison
The accreditation means a lot to Bynum School because it helps show parents that their children...
Bynum School reaches 25 years of accreditation from Cognia
Bynum School reaches 25 years of accreditation from Cognia