ECISD Superintendents speaks about November’s Bond

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back in August the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a November bond election and in 21 days, Ector County residents will have the opportunity to vote on the future of ECISD with this year’s upcoming bond and what they believe the district’s future should look like.

The election is broken down into 3 propositions for a total of $436,109,000 and will not require an increase in the district’s total tax rate.

Prop A- $424 million dollar bond that includes

New Career & Technical Education Center in South Odessa/Ector County

New middle school in West Ector County

Districtwide maintenance and repairs

Bus purchases and a new Transportation Facility

Fine Arts Department: complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs

Transition Learning Center: complete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce

Agriculture Farm: complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns

Athletics Department: LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; Resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; Replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools

Prop B is an 8 million dollar bond that highlights

Improvements to Ratliff Stadium

And Prop C is a $3,750,000 for

A New Odessa High School indoor practice facility and Permian High School indoor turf replacement.

And the reason the bonds are set like this is so that every student is taken care of.

“It’s comprehensive in nature that every group of students and every school will be touched,” said Dr. Scott Muri, ECISD Superintendent

This bond is made possible because, over the last four years, the ECISD board of trustees has made advanced payments on their last bond passed in 2012 for $129,750,000. Today they have 83 million dollars remaining.

Despite there still being some change left, dr. muri believes now is the time to invest in the community.

“So yes, we do have a small amount remaining and that is very true. But because we’ve made those investments, it is now time that our community invests once again in its public school system” said Muri.

