By Justin Lopez
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, October 18th, 2023: Wednesday morning will start off on a cool note, with lows ranging in the 50s across the region. As the day progresses, many will see temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Yup, you read that right, summer weather is still here! Midland/Odessa is expected to reach a high of 90°F! However, a “cool” front will make its way into the region by the afternoon, with the main impacts being some breezy conditions and a wind shift rather than a major drop in temperature. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny and unusually warm conditions throughout the next few days.

Looking beyond the horizon, the upper-level ridge of high pressure controlling our weather now will continue its trek eastward as the week progresses. By next Tuesday, another cold front is expected to sweep the region and possibly merge with some tropical moisture from the Pacific. Fingers crossed, this would not only drop our temperatures, but also help increase rain chances. Stay tuned for any updates!

