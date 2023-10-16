Permian Basin International Oil Show is back with new technology

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin International Oil Show is back.

Businesses across the globe will get the chance to interact with people in the oil industry.

The Permian Basin International Oil Show has 750 exhibitors who know a lot about the oil and gas industry.

“Showing our equipment, our new equipment. The new things that we’ve developed through the years. And meeting all the customers and just having a good time.” said Ricky Plymell, VP of sales at Dragon Rigs.

This event showcases the latest new innovations inside the industry.

The latest equipment helps maximize workflow, while also focusing on emissions capture, reuse of water, using ai technology and cameras to be able to detect or prevent any accidents.

Something that catches the eyes of companies outside of the United States.

“We see just huge numbers of international attendees from literally every producing part of the globe. Where they send their executives here. They understand what the latest technologies are, and they can actually purchase it and have it on a boat heading back their direction next month.” said Larry Richards, President of the Permian Basin International Oil Show.

Richards referred to Midland-Odessa as the center of innovation for the oil and gas industry.

Many of the equipment has even evolved to using dual fuel off natural gas and electric batteries.

He said this event brings a lot of awareness to the Permian Basin because of how much equipment is manufactured here and used around the world.

“Everything from the environmental to the technology side that’s how we continue to grow the business. That’s how we keep the oil and gas business around for such a long time for the next generation, you know. That’s key.” said Ryan Fink, Applications Engineering Manager at Cimarron.

