Kermit PD warns against fake currencey circulating

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - The Kermit Police Department says an unknown person has been going around town using fake currency to purchase items from local businesses.

So far, officers have found that two businesses have been given the fake money.

Kermit PD wants to tell you to be sure to inspect money that you believe could be fake. They say the major things to look for are the feel of the money and any markings that may say “replica”. If you have been given fake money, contact the Kermit Police Department.

