Eclipse tourism, events boost Midland-Odessa economies

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland-Odessa officials say a combination of eclipse-related tourists and events boosted each town’s economy.

Officials say they met people who traveled from as far as Florida and even Canada because Midland-Odessa was one of the best places to view the eclipse. That appears to have made the weekend a success for the local economy.

The eclipse was intriguing enough to bring Angie Binder hundreds of miles.

“I came down from Colorado to visit my niece who loves eclipses and other things and so yeah, I came down because this was one of the spots where you could get almost 100%, I believe,” Binder said.

Binder and her family made a morning of it. They went to a book sale, visited Parks Legado and then headed to downtown Odessa with their eclipse glasses to make memories.

It even brought a local to a new part of town.

“I’ve been out here for almost 10 years now and I’ve never been over on this side of Odessa and it’s pretty nice,” said Laura Koenig, a Midland resident.

A byproduct of that travel is a boost to the local economy. Everything from eating at restaurants to getting gas and staying at a hotel generates sales tax revenue.

Those dollars go back into the community.

“Anything that the community needs or the community cares about. The infrastructure, the sales tax greatly impacts that. So the city has more money to keep our communities safe, for better roads and infrastructure and all the things that people care about,” said Monica Tschauner, director of Discover Odessa.

It also encourages reinvestment in the town to bring more tourism in the future.

“Well the good news is whenever you collect and generate those taxes, specifically the hotel and motel tax, you know, you generate that tax, you turn that around and you put that into promoting Midland for future events,” said Evan Thomas, COO of the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

That’s better for businesses and community members alike.

“Any time you can keep people here and engage them in activities or bring people from out of town, that’s a real boom to the local economy,” Thomas said.

Neither town will have specific numbers for the next month, but individual venue counts and general observations have helped the town conclude the events brought thousands of people out and about.

“We won’t know until we get those official reports, but I would definitely say that it’s safe to say that Odessa will benefit,” Tschauner said.

And with the Permian Basin Oil Show this week, each town is guaranteed to generate even more revenue. Tschauner said that could make this month the most economically successful for the whole year.

