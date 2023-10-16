Carver Center student gets the chance to sing with famous rock band

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, October 8th, the Dropkick Murphy’s brought a special fan on stage.

That fan was Bass Hoke, a 6th grader from Carver Center in Midland who got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get on stage and sing with one of his favorite bands.

For any performer or band inviting a fan on stage can be a hit-or-miss moment in a set, however, the Dropkick Murphy’s were more than pleased with the outcome of this performance.

From a young age, Bass hoke has been on stage performing in front of crowds.

“Well, I’ve kind of just always have just loved singing. My mom was a music teacher, so I’ve been singing for a long time. Music is one of the biggest things in our family” said Bass Hoke, 6th Grader Carver Center

Hoke’s family took a trip to San Antonio to see the Boston native rock band Dropkick Murphy’s.

“I’ve always liked Irish culture and I had actually seen them before at the Boston to Berkeley show and it’s really just the style of music because I’ve been to a lot of bands and I really got into that style of music,” said Hoke

Bass hoped to be pulled on stage so he made a poster that said,

ROSE TATTOO (CBS7)

And that is exactly what happened thanks to all the fans at the concert.

“And the crowd that was around us was really getting into it and pointing at the sign every time Ken Casey who’s the lead singer would come by, and Bass just kept getting more and more excited and we kept thinking oh my goodness this could actually happen and when he got pulled up on stage, I mean it was amazing. He turned to me and said Mom what do I do, and I said get up on stage and sing” said Melissa Hoke, Bass’s Mom

Bass plans on continuing to sing and hopefully, last week’s performance will allow him to further his music career.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.