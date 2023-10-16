Bynum School reaches 25 years of accreditation from Cognia

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Bynum School in Midland has reached 25 years of accreditation from Cognia. The accreditation focuses on innovation and consistent improvement.

The accreditation means a lot to Bynum School because it helps show parents that their children are in good hands.

It’s awesome to be accredited, it shows that we care and that we are distinct in our process of what we do at Bynum School. We want to make sure that we’re a step above and that everything we do here is quality.

Cognia measures schools on 30 different standards.

The major criteria are the school’s culture of learning, the school’s leadership, the programs that are provided to students, and the students’ growth.

Students at Bynum School range from 3 to 51 years old and each of them gets their own individual program plan that is customized to their skill level.

I think it just keeps us aligned with our vision of offering a first-class education for our parents. We know our parents make a sacrifice to send their kids here and its a commitment that we are determined to meet every need of their child.

The Cognia accreditation is a very select process and gets renewed every five years..

Out of almost 1,100 reviews over the 2022-2023 school year, only 33 institutions were given the distinction and just 18 of them are in the United States.

We’re not under another school system but we are under this accreditation that helps us show our standards and that we do have standards to go by and we’re not just out here doing our own thing, so that’s why we feel like it’s very important.

Bynum School has seen growth of almost 12% in student-mastered goals over the last year.

The school currently has 120 students, which is the most it has ever had.

I tell everybody that Bynum School is the happiest place on Earth. Our kids are truly happy to be here.

The accreditation is going to be renewed with Cognia’s new standards for the next school year and the executive director is confident the school will be accredited once again.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.