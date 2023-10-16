Bynum School reaches 25 years of accreditation from Cognia

By Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Bynum School in Midland has reached 25 years of accreditation from Cognia. The accreditation focuses on innovation and consistent improvement.

The accreditation means a lot to Bynum School because it helps show parents that their children are in good hands.

Cognia measures schools on 30 different standards.

The major criteria are the school’s culture of learning, the school’s leadership, the programs that are provided to students, and the students’ growth.

Students at Bynum School range from 3 to 51 years old and each of them gets their own individual program plan that is customized to their skill level.

The Cognia accreditation is a very select process and gets renewed every five years..

Out of almost 1,100 reviews over the 2022-2023 school year, only 33 institutions were given the distinction and just 18 of them are in the United States.

Bynum School has seen growth of almost 12% in student-mastered goals over the last year.

The school currently has 120 students, which is the most it has ever had.

The accreditation is going to be renewed with Cognia’s new standards for the next school year and the executive director is confident the school will be accredited once again.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

